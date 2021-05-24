Home

Family first for Nagusa

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 4:55 pm
[Source: Jim Nagusa/Twitter]

Timoci Nagusa is stunned by the reaction of people in France after he decided to take a 27-day paternal leave.

His decision stirred debate in France but the 34-year-old is standing his ground to take some time off this season to help care for his newborn and 13-month old.

The Grenoble winger says he knows the expectation of people when one becomes a professional rugby player but the needs of his family will remain a priority.

“If I was in Fiji, I’d have my mum, my sister, her family who will help her. I didn’t hesitate on taking this leave, I’m happy about it, and everyone has their own opinion, I respect that but, at the end of the day I’m here for my family.”

The former Flying Fijians utility says he’s in a professional environment that is demanding, with half of it played away from his home, away from his family.

He hopes in due time, players, clubs, and critics will be able to see ‘paternity leave’ as a new norm.

