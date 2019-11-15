Familiar faces return for Hamilton 7s

Familiar faces have returned for the Australia women’s 7s side including Olympic gold medalist Emilee Cherry, Dominique du Toit, and Emma Sykes.

Former World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year Emilee Cherry will become the latest Australian to reach 30 series tournaments.

Australia is not the only team boosted by the return of experienced players with hosts New Zealand also welcoming back captain Sarah Hirini and former World Rugby Women’s Sevens Player of the Year Michaela Blyde.

Cherry and Brazier are not alone in reaching 30 tournaments in Hamilton as Australia’s Emma Tonegato, Spanish duo Bárbara Plà and Iera Echebarria, Fiji’s Ana Maria Roqica and England’s Amy Wilson Hardy also do, the last two becoming the first from their country to hit the milestone.

[Source: World Rugby]