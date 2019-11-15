Falcons 1 wins National Women’s 10’s competition

Falcons 1 rugby team has won the National women’s 10’s competition.

This is after they defeated Highlanders 1, 24-7 at Garvey Park in Tavua yesterday.

The champs were laced with the experience of veteran Mere Moto, Fijiana 7s rep Luisa Tisolo and the young talented Rogosau Adimereani.

The Highlanders had the services of national sevens stars including Rusila Nagasau, Ana Maria Roqica and Lavenia Tinai.

The competition was also a platform for the national Fijiana 15s coach to select a wider training squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup next year.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula has named the squad and is expected to be announced soon.