Failure can’t cope with perseverance: Byrne

[Source: stan.sport]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach, Mick Byrne says the big thing for him is the resilience of his players.

Speaking at the post-match press conference following the Drua’s 34-19 win against Moana Pasifika, Byrne says he’s impressed with how the boys turn up every day and learn.

Byrne says he’s proud to be their coach even after last week’s 69-5 disappointing loss to the Hurricanes because of how the players pick themselves up and have another go a week later.

He adds he’s reminded of something a former coach told him.

“The boys are desperate to get it right because, at times when we do play that game, we do play that strong carries and recycle that ball quickly and set those backs alight, we look good too so we just keep persisting you know an old coach of mine used to tell me failure cannot cope with perseverance.”

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch next Friday at 7:05pm.