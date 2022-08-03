Exposure for Naitasiri Secondary

Naitasiri Secondary School rugby team

After an excellent run in rugby league, Naitasiri Secondary School is now turning to rugby union.

The school is one of the newcomers in the Fiji Secondary Schools Southern Zone Deans competition.

Team Manager Timoci Lagilagi says the decision was made two weeks before the first round of competition last weekend.

“We’ve seen a lot of talent from these young boys after rugby league session and the school decided to expose them once again to experience what it’s like to participate in rugby union.”

Lagilagi says majority of the players were part of their rugby team that competed in the Southern Eastern zone rugby league this year.

The school is fielding only its Under-19 team in the competition.

Round two of the southern zone will be held at the Suva Grammar School ground on Saturday.