Experienced players expected to start for Nadroga in Skipper Cup

The Nadroga Rugby team will be aiming to start their campaign on a winning note when they meet Suva this Saturday for their double header.

Team Manager Semi Cabenalotu says the match is crucial as 5 points is up for grabs for the Skipper Cup competition and also the Farebrother trophy.

He says they are expecting Suva to bring their A game as the capital city side will also be aiming to start off with a win.

Cabenalotu says their loss to Suva during the Skipper Cup final last year is still fresh in their minds and they will want to avoid a repeat.

He says the side has been preparing for the past few weeks especially after the restrictions were lifted.

Some of the players expected to make the match day team for the Stallions include Emosi Vucago, Joeli Lutumailagi, Eremasi Radrodro, Setefano Samoca and Napolioni Nalaga.

Nadroga will host Suva on Saturday at 3:30pm and you can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

You can catch the radio commentary on Bula FM.

The LIVE TV coverage will start at 1pm with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches on Saturday, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.