Experience vital says Rabele

The inclusion of experienced players in the Vodafone Fiji Bati squad for the Rugby League World Cup next month is vital.

With 17 NRL and six Super League players including those from the June test, Coach Joe Rabele is looking at a formidable combination to take on the worlds best.

Rabele says a few younger players will potentially make their debut at the World Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it is important that these younger players have a group to look up to.

“As I said it’s easier to have those experienced players to come and add to what the coaching staff has been setting for our game structure especially in attack and defense so that’s why we are so blessed to have this senior players to be part of this campaign especially in preparation for the world cup and for the younger players who are representing for the first time in the world cup”

Rabele says a few players from the June test really impressed him.

“So we are so blessed to have them showcase their talent in the June test, Pio Seci stood out for the test too, so these are some of the players that stood out in the June test”

The Fiji Bati is pooled with Australia, Italy and Scotland.

The side will march into camp on the 23rd of this month in Sydney, Australia before they all leave for England on the 25th.

Nina