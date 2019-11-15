Exeter’s Tonga international hooker signs extended contract

Veteran Exeter forward Elvis Taione has signed a new, extended contract with the Premiership leaders.

The 36-year-old hooker, who joined Exeter from Championship side Jersey Reds in 2014, has signed an undisclosed-length deal.

The Chiefs are five points clear at the top of the Premiership table.

But, although there is speculation that the season might restart in July, Taione is like so many still in the dark.

Exeter went into the enforced break caused by the coronavirus pandemic still with nine matches left – and with a 12-point advantage over the teams bidding to deny them a top-four play-off finish.