Exeter secure quarter-final place after Glasgow draw

Exeter Chiefs moved into the last-eight of the Champions Cup for just the second time in their history following a dramatic 31-31 draw against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun on Saturday.

The Premiership leaders needed only a point to secure top spot in Pool 2 and the teams shared eight tries and six points at Scotstoun.

Glasgow were left to rue yellow cards in each half, to Callum Gibbins and Fraser Brown, and two huge chances for Huw Jones which went begging in the opening five minutes of the second half.

They move on to 12 points ahead of their final game at Sale next weekend and have slim hopes of reaching the last eight as one of the three best runners-up.

The teams were level at the midway stage after Exeter bounced back from conceding two tries inside the opening eight minutes and Warriors were ultimately grateful for Niko Matawalu’s try and a brilliant conversion from Adam Hastings to level the scores – although they thought they had won it before Sam Johnson had a try disallowed.

Warriors made a flying start, Brown releasing Tommy Seymour to cross inside the first minute.