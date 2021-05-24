Exeter Chiefs thrash Montpellier

Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Montpellier couldn’t match up to a powerful Exeter Chiefs outfit in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Exeter ran in six impressive tries to thump Montpellier 42-6.

Scotland lock Jonny Gray scored a hat-trick along with a try each to Stuart Hogg, Sam Simmonds and Don Armand.

Article continues after advertisement

In other matches this morning, Connacht thrashed Stade Francais 36-9 and Sale defeated Ospreys 21-13.