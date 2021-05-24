Rugby
Exeter Chiefs thrash Montpellier
December 13, 2021 5:36 am
Scotland lock Jonny Gray scored a hat-trick [Source: Reuters/BBC Sport]
Masivesi Dakuwaqa and Montpellier couldn’t match up to a powerful Exeter Chiefs outfit in the Heineken Champions Cup.
Exeter ran in six impressive tries to thump Montpellier 42-6.
Scotland lock Jonny Gray scored a hat-trick along with a try each to Stuart Hogg, Sam Simmonds and Don Armand.
In other matches this morning, Connacht thrashed Stade Francais 36-9 and Sale defeated Ospreys 21-13.
