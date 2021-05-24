Home

Rugby

Executing set-pieces key for Drua

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 22, 2022 4:45 pm
Head Coach, Mick Byrne [left] with Ratu Leone Rotuisolia [middle] [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Ball retention will be crucial for the Fijian Drua as it prepares for its Super Rugby Pacific round two clash against the Brumbies this weekend.

Head Coach, Mick Byrne says this was the team’s main weakness last Friday and it is something they need to improve on before facing an experienced Brumbies side.

Byrne says the last 20 minutes of the match against the Waratahs showed the Drua’s capabilities but they need to get their set-pieces right from the get-go.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think if we had held on to the ball, we would’ve been a little bit more like what we were in the last 20 minutes where we were threatening the line, we crossed twice but just didn’t get the ball down and that last 20 minute was probably where we can be.”

The Brumbies strength lies in its forward pack and Byrne is anticipating more scrum options from the Australian franchise.

“They’ll scrum for penalties, they have a history of doing that and we are ready for that. We are preparing for that all week so it’s very important that we get our set-pieces right.”

Winger Kitione Ratu pulled a knee injury after Friday’s clash.

The Fijian Drua meets the Brumbies on Saturday at 3.45pm at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Australia.

You can watch this match live and free on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

