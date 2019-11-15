Ex-Warriors centre Solomone Kata to start on the wing for Brumbies

Former Warriors centre Solomone Kata will complete his rugby union switch tomorrow night, named to start on the right-wing for the Brumbies against the Reds in Canberra.

After failing to make the cut with the Melbourne Storm, Kata penned a three-year deal with the Brumbies last year after failing to make the cut with the Melbourne Storms.

The move appears to have paid off, starting in the number 14 jersey in the Brumbies’ season opener tomorrow night.

Brumbies Coach Dan McKellar describes Kata as a powerful and dynamic footballer who has the ability to stress any defensive line.

The former league centre scored 45 tries in 93 matches for the Warriors and has been capped six times by Mate Ma’a Tonga at Test level.

Kata won’t be the first ex-Warriors centre to try his hand at rugby union, potentially following in the footsteps of now All Blacks and Hurricanes midfielder – Ngani Laumape.

Brumbies: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Folau Faingaa, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Murray Douglas, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Tom Cusack, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Joe Powell, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Solomone Kata, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Connal McInerney, 17. Harry Lloyd, 18. James Slipper, 19. Caderyn Neville, 20. Will Miller, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Bayley Kuenzle, 23. Andy Muirhead.

[Source: tvnz]