Ex-players against Munster’s re-signing

Ex-players of the Melbourne Storm reportedly believe the contract tabled to re-sign Cameron Munster is disrespectful.

The 27-year-old playmaker will reportedly have to take significant haircut to remain under Craig Bellamy in Melbourne, while teammates Harry Grant and Jahrome Hughes have been retained a million-dollar deals.

Munster is earning a reported $1.1 million a year in his current deal, but his new contract is said to be around the $750,000 a year mark, prompting the Dolphins to swoop in and offer a mega-money contract.

The former playmaker revealed he believed the Dolphins offer will be in excess of $1.2 million a season, but Munster will be unable to formally sign a contract until November 1 this year, with his Storm contract running out at the end of the 2023 season.

