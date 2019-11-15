Everyone knows how dangerous Nakarawa is: Dave Rennie

One of the reasons Flying Fijians lock forward Leone Nakarawa decided to rejoin Glasgow Warriors were his Scottish friends.

Speaking to the Warriors media, Nakarawa said he remained close with his ex-teammates during his time in Paris and they played a big role in his decision to return.

Nakarawa is looking forward to working with Warriors and new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie and the coaching staff.

He said Glasgow Warriors play an attacking style, which suited the way he liked to play.

Warriors Head Coach, Dave Rennie, said everyone knows how dangerous he is with the ball in hand and Glasgow supporters have fond memories of his previous exploits in a Warriors jersey.

The 31-year-old was released by the Paris side Racing 92 having reported late from the Rugby World Cup.

Nakarawa excelled in a three-year stint with the Glasgow until 2016.

The off-load lock was pivotal in Warriors’ run to the 2015 Pro12 title.

Nakarawa is tipped to run out for Glasgow in their Pro14 match vs Benetton on Sunday.

He is contracted to the Scottish club until the end of this season.