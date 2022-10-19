Evans keen to learn the Fijian culture

New Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans [left] with Brian Thorburn

Pathway and development are just a few of the priorities of new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans.

The former CEO of the Western Force, Global Rapid Rugby, Melbourne Storm and Harlequins officially took over the role from the outgoing Brian Thorburn on Monday.

He had his first official engagement today at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.

He says aside from his responsibility as Drua CEO, he wants to learn the Fijian culture first.

“If people are kind enough to offer you a job in their country, you sort of have an obligation to get to know about it, their history and understand the culture. That’s what attracts me a lot about working in different places.”

Evans adds as someone who follows rugby and watched the Drua, accepting the offer was something he thought was interesting which he believes will add to his growth as an individual.

Thorburn returns to the Fiji Rugby Union as General Manager Commercial.