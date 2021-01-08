Europe’s Premiership rugby suspended, Player welfare paramount

European Premiership organizers have suspended the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup with the aim of protecting player’s welfare.

The two premiership competitions have been temporarily suspended.

It comes after the French government decreed its clubs should not play in the competitions this month.

As a result, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) says it had “no choice” but to postpone all matches scheduled for the weekends of 16 and 23 January.

Tournament chiefs hope two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool games on the weekends of 15-17 and 22-24 can go ahead at a later date as authorities deal with the impact of a new strain of Covid-19.

[Source: Rugbypass]