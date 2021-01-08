European Cup not abandoned says EPCR boss

This season’s European Cups will not be abandoned if the French government decides its clubs cannot play their remaining pool fixtures.

This has been confirmed by the competitions chief executive Vincent Gaillard.

Two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool games on January 15th-17th and 22nd-24th are in doubt as authorities consider the impact of a new strain of Covid-19.

But European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) chief executive Vincent Gaillard is confident the tournaments can be completed in April and May.

[Source: Rugbypass]