Escott Shield quarterfinals cancelled

The Suva Rugby Union Digicel Club games scheduled for today has been cancelled.

This is due to the bad weather and persistent heavy rain and the Suva Rugby Union says the decision is made in light of player safety and welfare.

The Escott Shield and Koroturaga Club Championships quarterfinals were supposed to be held today at the Suva Grammar School Grounds.

Article continues after advertisement

Majority of Suva players that did not feature in their Skipper Cup match win against Tailevu last night were expected to run out for their respective clubs today.

However, the Escott and Koroturaga quarterfinals are highly likely to be played mid next week.