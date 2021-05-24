Eroni Sau cops five-week suspension

Flying Fijians winger Eroni Sau has been handed a five-week suspension by World Rugby’s independent Disciplinary Committee.

Sau was red-carded in the 25th minute of Monday’s match in Cardiff following a swinging arm hit to the head of Wales centre Johnny Williams.

The Yasawa lad appeared before an independent judicial committee via video link and accepted that he had made direct contact to the head of his opponent but denied that he had committed an act of foul play.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the committee having reviewed all the evidence came to the conclusion that the contact had been made with force and with a high degree of danger which meant that the red card issued was rightly given.

Sau will miss the Flying Fijians clash against Georgia on Sunday as well as his club’s Provence matches against Montauban, Mont de Marsan, Oyannax and Agen.

He is expected to complete a Coaching Intervention Program and could likely be available for the match against Agen.

You can watch the Flying Fijians match against Georgia live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.