Epic final battle awaits

Naitasiri and Nadi will clash for the third time this season when they meet at Prince Charles Park for the Skipper Cup grand-final.

They first met in week 7 of the competition with Nadi coming away with a close 32-21 win at its home ground.

Two weeks after that, they battled once again this time at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori for the Farebrother challenge.

Nadi once again came out victorious 14-12.

Naitasiri captain Sireli Kaloucava after their close semi-final win against Nadroga says it will be an epic final battle.

“We’ve learnt a lot of lessons and we’ll go back and review that. For the upcoming final, we really have to work hard if we want to scoop that title.”

Naitasiri defeated Nadroga 25-22 in extra time yesterday thanks to the accurate boot of Etonia Rokotuisawa.

Nadi will host the final this weekend.