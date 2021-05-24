England withstand Wales comeback

England survived strong secondhalf comeback to beat Wales 23-19 in the Six Nations this mroning.

Marcus Smith’s boot built a 12-nil lead by the end of the first half before Alex Dombrandt went over.

Wales rallied as Josh Adams raced in and Nick Tompkins squirmed between white shirts to make it 17-12.

England scored a pair of penalties, but Kieran Hardy’s try kept the contest in doubt until the final play.