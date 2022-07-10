England wins second Test to level series

Fiji-born Wallabies centre Samu Kerevi scored a try as the side lost to England 17-25 today.

Eddie Jones side produced an aggressive and resilient display to beat Australia in the second Test in Brisbane and take the three-match series to a decider.

Billy Vunipola powered over for an early try and Owen Farrell added four penalties as England led 19-0.

Taniela Tupou reduced England’s lead just before half-time and a Kerevi try piled on the pressure.

England rallied and a sixth Farrell penalty enabled them to level the series and end a four-match losing run.