England will not complain to World Rugby about referee

Former world champions England will not make an official complaint to governing body World Rugby over the refereeing of their Six Nations loss to Wales yesterday.

England lost the match 40-24 where referee Pascal Gauzere awarded Wales two controversial first-half tries in Cardiff.

After the match, England head coach Eddie Jones said his side was “not allowed to debate” the decisions.

2003 World Cup winning captain Martin Johnson described to BBC Sport the awarding of Wales’ first try as “appalling refereeing”.

The score came when Gauzere had told England captain Owen Farrell to talk to his players about ill discipline, before allowing Wales fly-half Dan Biggar to take a penalty while the visitors’ were still in a huddle. Biggar kicked cross-field for wing Josh Adams, who scored.

The controversy around Wales’ second try centres on whether wing Louis Rees-Zammit knocked the ball on while attempting to gather a kick. The incident happened in the lead-up to a try for Liam Williams and Gauzere deemed it a legitimate score.

England’s loss ended their hopes of defending their Six Nations title, while Wales remain on course for an unexpected Grand Slam after sealing the Triple Crown.

Looking at another Six Nations result, Ireland thrashed Italy 48-10.

In round four, Wales play Italy at 2:15am on Sunday followed by England and France at 4:45am.

Scotland hosts Ireland at 3am next Monday.

[Source:BBC Sport]