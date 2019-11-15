England v Barbarians: Match in doubt after bubble breach

England’s match against the Barbarians on Sunday is in doubt after several of the invitational sides left their hotel for a night out, contrary to the fixture’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The players involved have been expelled from the Barbarians squad.

The game now depends on whether enough players with an up-to-date Covid testing record can be brought in.

Barbarian FC expressed their “extreme disappointment” in the conduct of the players involved.

The players involved in Wednesday night’s unauthorised excursion were kept separate from the rest of the Barbarians squad on their return to the hotel.

Although they are due to be tested for coronavirus again before Sunday’s match at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union stated it would “not be possible to guarantee that these players are not infectious in the period up to and including the match”.

[Source: BBC]