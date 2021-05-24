Home

Rugby

England to play home fixtures at Leicester and Gloucester

BBC
December 9, 2021 4:31 am

England will play their 2022 Women’s Six Nations home games at Gloucester’s Kingsholm and Leicester’s Welford Road.

Kingsholm will host its first Red Roses match on 9 April in the third game of the Championship against Wales.

Welford Road will host England for the second time when they play Ireland on 24 April.

England’s title defence starts with trips to Scotland on 26 March and Italy on 3 April, concluding with an away game against France on 30 April.

Simon Middleton’s team was dominant throughout the autumn international series, extending their winning streak to 18 Tests.

Two victories over New Zealand were followed by comfortable triumphs over Canada and the United States.

