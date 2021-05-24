Home

Rugby

England to face Barbarians ahead of Aussie tour

Rugby.com.au
February 11, 2022 3:49 pm
[Source: The Independent]

Eddie Jones will give his England side a final warm-up against the famed Barbarians invitational side before defending his unbeaten record against his home country of Australia.

England announced on Thursday that Jones’ side will play the Baa-Baas at Twickenham on June 19 before they fly out to Australia for a three-Test series against the Wallabies on consecutive Saturdays from July 9.

It will be the first meeting between England and the Baa-Baas for three years since Marcus Smith gave an early glimpse of his rare ability in a 51-43 victory for an inexperienced team sent out by Jones.

Article continues after advertisement

For Jones, the three-Test tour will be a chance for him to maintain his remarkable record against his home country, having led England to victory in all eight Tests between 2016, when he led an unprecedented three-match sweep in Australia, and last November.

The Barbarians had been set to play Samoa at Twickenham last November, led by Australia coach Dave Rennie and featuring a host of Wallabies, but the match was called off due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in their camp.

Jones sees it as ideal preparation for the Australia tour, saying: “The Barbarians fixture is a special one in rugby, always a good challenge for the players, entertaining for supporters and showcases the spirit of the game.

“It’s been great to play back in full stadiums again and we know this game is one that the fans enjoy and we’re looking forward to playing in front of the Twickenham crowd.

“It will also be a good preparation for us ahead of an important tour to Australia.”

