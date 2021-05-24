England Six Nations campaign on track

England got their Six Nations campaign back on track as they outclassed Italy 33-0 to claim a bonus-point win today.
Despite losing their opener in Scotland, Eddie Jones’ side is now second in the table behind unbeaten France after two rounds.
England almost claimed a bonus point before half-time as Marcus Smith crossed and Jamie George scored twice.
Elliot Daly scored the fourth try after the break and Kyle Sinckler added another after a dip in intensity.
