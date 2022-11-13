England score seven tries to overwhelm Japan

[Source: BBC]

A much-improved England ran in seven tries to overwhelm Japan 52-13 at Twickenham and get their autumn campaign back on track.

Full-back Freddie Steward burst through on 12 minutes before helping set up Marcus Smith for his team’s second try.

Guy Porter went over in the final play of the first half, before Ellis Genge bulldozed through after the break.

Porter snaffled his second from Owen Farrell’s kick, before a penalty try and Smith topped up England’s lead.

Japan’s only try came through replacement scrum-half Naoto Saito as the Brave Blossoms failed to push England as hard as they did New Zealand and France earlier this year.