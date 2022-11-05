England makes RWC final

[Source: Rugby World Cup / Twitter]

The England women’s side will play in the Rugby World Cup final after a close 26-19 win over Canada in the semifinal today.

The victory was England’s 30 Test wins in a row, but they were made to fight all the way at Eden Park in Auckland by Canada.

England skipper Sarah Hunter says she’s proud of the way the team dug in to get through and acknowledged Canada’s fighting spirit.

The Canadians will now play in the bronze final next weekend where they’ll meet the loser of the second semifinal between New Zealand and France.