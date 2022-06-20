England humiliated by 14-man Barbarians

The Baa-baas thump England 52-2. [Source: The Telegraph]

Flying Fijian Skipper Levani Botia’s Barbarians thumped England 52-21 this morning in the final game today.

England were comfortably beaten by a 14-man Barbarians side who had two Fijians Botia and French based Virimi Vakatwa.

Marcus Smith’s smart open-play kicking was a bright note for the hosts but the visitors controlled most of the game.

Article continues after advertisement

A penalty try was followed by a Charles Ollivon score and a gift for Damian Penaud in the first half before Will Skelton was dismissed for the Baa-Baas.

Penaud scored again after the break, as did Baptiste Couilloud, Louis Carbonel, Max Spring and Antoine Hastoy.

The invitational side were reduced to 14 men before the break as Australia lock Skelton became the first Baa-Baas player to receive a red card after a high no-arms tackle on Patrick Schickerling.

Under-strength England handed three players a first start as they were without Leicester or Saracens player’s following Saturday’s Premiership final and they had little answer to the visitors’ free-flowing rugby.