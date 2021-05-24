England extends winning run against Australia

An early try from full-back Freddie Steward helped England see off Australia 32-15 in their Autumn Nations Series clash at Twickenham this morning.

Full-back Freddie Steward sliced through for England’s first try after just six minutes.

For all the hosts’ possession and territory, England were only 16-12 in front at half-time, with Steward scoring their only try.

James O’Connor’s boot kept the resilient Wallabies side at bay through a stream of successful penalties.

But as the game got scrappy, England crept clear via a series of penalties before replacement hooker Jamie Blamire took advantage of some tired, stretched defense to motor in for his sixth try in just four Test appearances in the final passage of play.

Five penalties from Owen Farrell and one from Marcus Smith ultimately led England to its second win of the autumn.