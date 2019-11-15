Rugby
England end Ireland's Grand Slam hopes and reignite title hopes
February 24, 2020 6:49 am
Elliot Daly touches down England's second try as the hosts dominated the first half [Source: BBC]
England ended Ireland’s Grand Slam hopes in brutal fashion beating them 24-12 to reignite their own hopes of landing the Six Nations title.
as they rediscovered some of their World Cup form
First-half tries from George Ford and Elliot Daly after Irish defensive errors plus two conversions and a penalty from Owen Farrell gave England a commanding 17-0 lead.
Ireland struck back with a try from Robbie Henshaw but with Johnny Sexton uncharacteristically wayward off the tee, they never seriously threatened a comeback.
Luke Cowan-Dickie drove over for England’s third midway through the second half, with replacement Andrew Porter’s late try no sort of consolation for Ireland.
With Wales at home in a fortnight before a trip to Italy, Eddie Jones’ men will believe they can finish the championship in style, although they may need Ireland to do them a favour and beat France in Paris next month.
For the men in green and their head coach Andy Farrell it was a chastening afternoon, all the optimism created by the wins over Scotland and Wales leaching away in a display that was ponderous until the game was gone.