England hands Fijiana tough RWC welcome

[Photo Credit: RWC]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15’s went down 19-84 to England in their first World Cup match earlier this afternoon at Eden Park, New Zealand.

Fiji managed two tries in the first half from Alowesi Nakoci and Sesenieli Donu while Lavena Cavuru scored Fiji’s lone try in the second spell.

England hit it off with a strong start scoring four consecutive tries all within 32 minutes.

Fiji lost a lot of chances in those first minutes of the match as the England defence line was just too strong.

Spellbinding play by Roela Radiniyavuni is finished off with a try as Aloesi Nakoci took control of the game with silky skills.

Lavena Cavuru successfully hits a conversion over to land Fiji trailing 7-17 behind.

Fabulous play by England led to Sadia Kabeya being able to wriggle through a gap.

Incisive passing by the opposition is finished off by Helena Rowland, as she dives over a try.

Fiji was not done as it hit back with another try from Sesenieli Donu in the 40th minute after wriggling through a gap in England’s defence.

Lavena Cavuru added the two points for a half-time score of 24-14.

The England side came back strong in the second spell scoring 10 tries.

Fijiana managed to gain a bit of confidence in just the final minutes taking the ball up to England’s territory.

Fiji was stopped just a few meters from the try line but Lavena Cavuru picked up from the base of the ruck to score the final try of the match.

Fiji will play South Africa next on the 16th of this month at 6.15 pm.