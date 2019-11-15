England coach recalls 35 players to begin preparations

England head coach Eddie Jones has recalled 35 players to Pennyhill Park to begin preparations for Saturday’s Test.

England opened their campaign with a defeat to France in Paris with a number of fans calling for reinforcements particularly at no.8 after the defeat.

Jones expressed his frustrations after the game saying that England looked like they “forgot how to play rugby” during their defeat to France, just over a week after declaring he wants his side to be the greatest of all time.

There was a cloud over Manu Tuilagi’s fitness after he was forced off the pitch early in the first half but the centre has been included in the squad bares no new additions to Jones’ initial squad.

Fans have been calling for the likes of Alex Dombrandt, Nathan Hughes or Sam Simmonds to come in and start at no.8 with Billy Vunipola sidelined and Tom Curry covering the position.

The updated 35-man squad includes uncapped Ben Earl, Alex Moon, Fraser Dingwall, Ollie Thorley and Jacob Umaga while Alex Mitchell is included as an apprentice player.

Jones says that the result wouldn’t affect selection for the next round of the Six Nations and is sticking to his word

[Source: Ultimaterugby.com]