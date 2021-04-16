Endurance key to winning Farebrother Trophy

Endurance is going to be the key for Naitasiri as they head into battle with Nadi for the Farebrother Trophy this afternoon.

Coach Ilaitia Tuisese has made it clear that they do not want a repeat of 2019 where Nadi stripped the Farebrother title off of them in a close 14-10 match at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Tuisese says the last 3 minutes of any game is crucial.

“The game could be won by the bounce of the ball and the game could go right to the last minute so for the boyus we’re trying to train them to play to the 80 minutes and go all the way to the end and try and get full concentration from them”

Tuisese says they will not be just making up the numbers on Saturday.

“You know we’re going in for a fight, we’ve had the same experience before defending the cup it’ll be hard but we’ll surely turn up to play on Saturday”

Naitasiri will try and wrestle the Farebrother trophy from the jetsetters at 3pm at Prince Charles Park today.