Emotional week for Tongan stars

It’s an emotional week for Tonga’s globe-trotting stars are Tonga’s Israel Folau, Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa ahead of the Pacific Nations Cup opener against the Flying Fijians.

Rugby fans will have the opportunity to watch them at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

For Fekitoa, it’s quite unfortunate that some of his family members couldn’t make the trip to Fiji due to the travel restrictions in Tonga.

‘It’s be an exciting week for myself and a few others as well, Charles(Piutau) and Izzy(Israel Folau) for the first time we represent our island nation, yeah it’s going to be an emotional weekend’.

Just like Fekitoa, another former All Black, Charles Piutau is excited about the clash with the Flying Fijians.

Piuta knows what the Fijians are capable off especially after spending the last few seasons at the Bristol Bears with Semi Radradra.

In another PNC game on Saturday, Australia A takes on Samoa at 1pm.