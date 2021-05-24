Emotional parents lost for words

Vitalina Naikore’s parents were lost for words when they watched their daughter put in three tries for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua to help the side win the Super W final last night.

Father Iosefo Malakai says watching her daughter contribute immensely to the Fijiana Drua side’s win is a proud moment for the family.

The emotional father of eight told FBC Sports, Naikore’s performance was above expectation and they can only thank God for her.

“I am very happy. I just want to thank God. I didn’t know it would turn out this way. Her playing has notched up another level and our support for her has been endless. We never dreamt that this would be the outcome.”

Mother, Sera Bolatini could not control her emotion as she thanked God for the win yesterday.

Bolatini says they have been praying for a win and her daughter’s performance has made her a proud mother.

“I am so happy because I know God has taken up my daughter’s playing to another level. Only God would know how happy and proud I am”.

Naikore also scooped the Player of the Match award for the Fijiana Drua 32-26 win over four time Super W champions the Waratahs.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]