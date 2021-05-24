Emotional match for the Batibasaga’s

Listening to Fiji and Australia’s national anthems tonight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane will be one of the most emotional moments of Wallaroos halfback, Iliseva Batibasaga’s career when they take on the Rooster Chicken Fijiana.

She is a proud Australian yet her Fijian heritage is also ever-present in the way she plays and thinks about the game.

Speaking to Rugby.com, the 37-year-old says it’ll be one of the proudest moments for her as well because her dad and former Flying Fijians halfback, 74-year-old Isimeli Batibasaga sitting in the grandstands.

Isimeli played 13 Tests for Fiji in the 1970s, including the 1972 clash against the Wallabies and is better known as the dive-passing halfback.

The Namatakula villager from Nadroga says he’s proud of his daughter but he’ll sing both anthems and tears are going to run down.

It will be the 16th Test for Iliseva and says she’s being told the family will be cheering for both sides.

The 27-year-old Iliseva Batibasaga made her Wallaroos debut as a 21-year-old in 2006 and she was the youngest in Australia’s 2006 Rugby World Cup squad to Canada.

It would be a marvelous achievement for Batibasaga to push on to a third World Cup in New Zealand this year, 12 years after her last taste at the 2010 tournament in England.

The Wallaroos host the Fijiana at 7pm tonight and the match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

[Source:rugby.com.au]