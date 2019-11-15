Emerging nations like Fiji eligible to access World Rugby COVID-19 relief fund

There’s good news for Fiji Rugby as they can access some funds for the sport’s world governing body as a result of the effects of COVID-19.

This is after World Rugby has announced today a relief fund of approximately US$100 million for a dedicated COVID-19 relief strategy aimed at supporting the global game and mitigating the overall impact of the pandemic on the sport.

World Rugby in a statement says they are committed to supporting emerging nations which includes Fiji and regional associations where required while for 6 Nations and SANZAAR unions, the financial package will potentially involve a combination of advances and loans.

The COVID-19 strategy by World Rugby reflects its commitment to leading the sport through its greatest challenge and is a result of cross-game collaboration that has enabled key decisions to be taken in the spirit of solidarity and partnership.

The relief fund will be available for unions requiring immediate emergency funding subject to appropriate criteria being met.

It is designed to assist the maximum number of unions for the maximum amount of time while there is a rugby void.