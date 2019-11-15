Ellia Green interested in playing rugby league

Fiji born Australian rugby sevens star Ellia Green is one of the players who could feature in NRL women’s competition.

Green is among other names such as Charlotte Caslick and Alicia Lucas who could line up for NRLW clubs in a cross-code recruitment drive that would light up women’s sport.

According to the NRL.com several players from Australia’s rugby sevens squad have shown an interest in playing in the NRLW this season.

This is after the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, tonight the Storm takes on the Roosters at 8:50.

Tomorrow, the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Saturday, the Sharks face the Titans at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm Saturday and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05pm and then the Bulldogs take on the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm.