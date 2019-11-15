Elite players to be selected from Skipper Cup competition

Some of the Skipper Cup’s top elite players are undergoing a series of high performance unit programs to ensure they meet international standards.

Organized by the Fiji Rugby Union, this HPU extended squad members will be screened on functional movements, body composition and strength level as they prepare for the Pacific Nations Cup in October.

The FRU will be conducting tests to set a benchmark on the player’s fitness level.

“We have brought the boys in and see where they are at and preparing them for international level competition which is of much higher level. We are inputting GPS on our players as well targeted players in all teams and we would like to do that.”

Cawanibuka adds he sees a lot of promise in our local players but rugby needs to be built on a solid physical foundation.

Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm tomorrow.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other games, Nadi takes on Lautoka at 5pm at Prince Charles Park today, Tailevu will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park while Yasawa meet Namosi at Nadovu Park 3pm tomorrow.