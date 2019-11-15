Elia Green makes a switch to rugby league

Suva born flyer and Australian rugby sevens star Ellia Green has signed with the New Zealand Warriors for the NRL’s Women’s Premiership.

Green is making headlines as she joins a bumper squad for the Brad Donald coached side.

The 27-year-old was poised to join premiers Brisbane for the competition but it is understood Green did not want to spend the four-week period operating under the strict quarantine requirements in place across Queensland.

Known for her brute power and speed set to cause havoc, Green is regarded as one of the finest players on the rugby sevens circuit.

Green’s signing is a huge coup for Donald and the recruitment drive hasn’t stopped there with a strong mix of youth and experience committing to the Warriors’ campaign.

Rugby sevens teammate Evania Pelite will also join Green at the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Jillaroos five-eighth Kirra Dibb will switch to the Warriors after a season at the Roosters.