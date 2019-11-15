Eight spots to be filled for Fiji Bitter Marist 7s

Eight spots remain for the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s men’s competition that is scheduled to be held next month.

Forty teams have so far confirmed their participation which includes top local 7s giants like Police, Army, Wardens and Tabadamu.

Due to increase in the demand for places, Marist Rugby Club president Lawrence Tikaram says they will now consider each team on a case by case basis.

Article continues after advertisement

“A lot of teams have called in seeking assistance in terms of payment we will consider on a case by case basis for the balance of the eight teams. If they can’t pay the full deposit they will pay a partial deposit but it is on a case by case basis.”

The Marist 7s will be held from the 24th to the 26th of next month at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.