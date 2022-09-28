Eight grand finalists in Samoa RLWC squad

[Source: NRL]

Samoa has named eight NRL Grand Finalists in their 24-player squad for the Rugby League World Cup in England next month.

Six players are from champions Penrith Panthers which includes Stephen Crighton, Spencer Leniu, Jahrome Luai, Taylan May, Izack Tago and Brian To’o while Junior Paulo and Oregon Kaufusi are from the Parramatta Eels.

Samoa face England at St James’ Park in Newcastle on 16 October.

Article continues after advertisement

The Pacific Islanders are the second country to select their 24-player squad after France named theirs.

Meanwhile, the NRL Grand Final will be held on Sunday at 8:30pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.