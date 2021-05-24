Home

Rugby

Eight changes for Fijiana Drua

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 7, 2022 5:02 pm
[Source: Fijiana Dra/Twitter]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula has made eight changes to his starting lineup for the final round-robin match against the Brumbies in the Super W Championship on Saturday.

The Fijiana Drua sits firmly on top of the ladder with 20 points and has already booked a place in the final which is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of April.

Looking at the lineup, Keleni Marawa comes in at hooker with skipper Bitila Tawake and Joma Rubuti upfront while Torika Semo partners Merevesi Ofakimalino as locks.

Article continues after advertisement

Adi Unaisi Biau and Akosita Ravato are in the starting lineup and make it into flankers with Sereima Leweniqila moving to number eight.

In the backline, Seruvakula has maintained the halves combination of Rusila Tamoi and Merewalesi Rokouono.

Former Melbourne Rebels player Vani Arei returns at inside center with Roela Radiniyavuni in the 13 jersey.

Former secondary schools sprinter Younis Bese starts on the wing and Timaima Ravisa slots in at the fullback.

The Fijiana Drua takes on Brumbies at 7pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Fijiana Drua squad V Brumbies

1. Joma Rubuti
2. Keleni Marawa
3. Bitila Tawake ©
4. Merevesi Ofakimalino
5. Torika Semo
6. Adi Unaisi Biau
7. Akosita Ravato
8. Sereima Leweniqila
9. Rusila Tamoi
10. Merewalesi Rokouono
11. Vitalina Naikore
12. Vani Arei
13. Roela Radiniyavuni
14. Younis Bese
15. Timaima Ravisa

Reserves
16. Vika Matarugu
17. Mereoni Namositava
18. Karalaini Naisewa
19. Jade Cotes/Doreen Narokete
20. Ema Adivitaloga
21. Livia Naidei
22. Temalesi Sigarara
23. Vive Sikisawana

 

