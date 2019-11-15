Eels win thriller to all but end Warriors' unlikely finals dream

The Eels are back in the driver’s seat for a top-four finish after dealing a hammer blow to the Warriors’ final hopes at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday.

Parramatta’s 24-18 win was not confirmed until the final siren, with the Warriors continuing to display the fighting spirit that has been the hallmark of the majority of their season.

The Warriors, who did themselves no favours by falling to a 16-0 deficit inside the opening 25 minutes, remain four points out of the top eight. Their problem is they now have just three matches.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the opening 30 minutes, the Eels looked to have put their recent indifferent form behind them.

Maika Sivo and Jai Field crossed before Blake Ferguson extended the lead to 16-0 by scoring his first try of the season.

Then the Warriors sprung to life.

With three minutes they scored two spectacular tries, with Chanel Harris-Tavita touching down on each occasion.

The first try was a classic display of hot-potato football on the last tackle while the second featured a dose of brilliance from Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

After both sides battle for ascendancy over the opening 20 minutes of the second stanza, Waqa Blake (Eels) and Hayze Perham (Warriors) traded tries within four minutes of each other to set up a grandstand finish.