Eels sink Sharks in torrential rain

Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown mastered wet conditions to lift his side to a 14-12 win over the Sharks in torrential rain at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.

Brown scored one try and set up another as Parramatta remained in a share of second spot – just one point behind competition leaders Penrith.

As ball handling, and at some points common sense, went out the window in the second half, a battle of attrition developed.

With the scores locked at 12-12, Sharks prop Braden Hamlin-Uele conceded the penalty that gave Mitchell Moses the chance to put his side ahead for good with 11 minutes remaining.

The Eels took a 6-4 lead into the break after 40 minutes of play characterised by selective passing games and a wish to play the ball inside the opposition 20m area.

Both teams enjoyed completion rates hovering around the 80 per cent mark. That would not last once play resumed after the break.

Brown opened the scoring in the 18th minute by fooling the Sharks defence with a perfectly-played dummy.

The Sharks got onto the scoreboard eight minutes later when a moment of indecisiveness from Parramatta winger Maika Sivo gave Sharks centre Jesse Ramien a chance to score.

Amid splashes of water, Ramien touched down just inside the dead-ball line.

Kane Evans put the Eels out to a 12-4 lead in the 45th minute before a Ronaldo Mulitalo double got the Sharks back on level terms.

If Shaun Johnson had been able to land one of his three conversion attempts an otherwise brilliant display may have ended with a win.