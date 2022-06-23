Eels poach Momoisea

Jirah Momoisea. [Photo: Newcastle Knights]

The Eels have signed Knights young gun Jirah Momoisea on a two-year deal from 2023.

The 23-year-old has made eight appearances for Newcastle, having come off the bench for the first five games in 2022.

Injuries have plagued the young gun’s career but he’ll provide the Eels with a front-row option after the club loses big names including Nathan Brown, Marata Niukore and Isaiah Papali’i.

Article continues after advertisement

Momoisea was poached from New Zealand by the Storm in 2017, spending a year in the club’s esteemed academy before joining the Knights in 2018.[

[Source: NRL.com]