Rugby

Eels lose star winger to injury

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 1:08 pm
Eels winger Sean Russell taken to Hospital after horror collision. [Source: NT News]

Eels winger Sean Russell was taken to hospital yesterday after suffering a rib injury against the Titans at CommBank Stadium.

Eels had come from behind to beat the Titans 32-28.

The young winger had dived into the corner to complete his hat-trick but Jayden Campbell’s cover tackle left the Eel in discomfort with a rib problem.

Article continues after advertisement

At just 19, the Russell has five tries to his name in three career games.

Parramatta Eels will play Sharks on Saturday at 6.30 pm.

