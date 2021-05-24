Eels lose star winger to injury

Eels winger Sean Russell was taken to hospital yesterday after suffering a rib injury against the Titans at CommBank Stadium.

Eels had come from behind to beat the Titans 32-28.

The young winger had dived into the corner to complete his hat-trick but Jayden Campbell’s cover tackle left the Eel in discomfort with a rib problem.

At just 19, the Russell has five tries to his name in three career games.

Parramatta Eels will play Sharks on Saturday at 6.30 pm.