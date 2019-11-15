Eddie Jones set to coach England in 2023 RWC

Eddie Jones is set to agree on a deal to coach England through to the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023.

The BBC reports that Jones’ current contract expires in August 2021, but he has been in talks over an extension after guiding England to the World Cup final last year.

England Rugby Football Union boss Bill Sweeney said in December “conversations were ongoing” over a new contract.

The RFU could make an announcement as early as tomorrow.