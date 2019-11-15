Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Authorities urging people not to take advisories lightly|Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Minister holds discussions with Suva market vendors|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Stranded nationals to apply for expression of interest|We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|Alternative flights considered for British and EU nationals|Fijians reach out to those affected amid COVID-19|Resort staff encouraged to turn to their land|Collaborative efforts to address domestic violence|More arrests for breaching COVID-19 curfew|Drones to help enhance Police monitoring work|McDonald’s and Pizza King notes downturn in business|School holidays extended for another two weeks|Don’t let your guards down says WHO|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby

Eddie Jones set to coach England in 2023 RWC

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 2, 2020 10:42 am
Eddie Jones [Source: BBC]

Eddie Jones is set to agree on a deal to coach England through to the Rugby World Cup in France in 2023.

The BBC reports that Jones’ current contract expires in August 2021, but he has been in talks over an extension after guiding England to the World Cup final last year.

England Rugby Football Union boss Bill Sweeney said in December “conversations were ongoing” over a new contract.

Article continues after advertisement

The RFU could make an announcement as early as tomorrow.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.